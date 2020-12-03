Here's Why 'Dostana 2' Pair Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor Sparked off Dating Rumours

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan are two of the most talented stars of the current generation in Bollywood. But ever since they were cast together in the romantic-comedy Dostana 2, the pair have been clicked together on various occasions, winning fans over with their good camaraderie.

Be it dance classes, hitting the gym together or even engaging in friendly banter on the internet, their interaction has managed to grab the eyeballs and people have been left wondering if the actors were indeed just friends or something more is cooking between the two.

Now a report by Mumbai Mirror suggests that Janhvi had recently visited Kartik at his residence. The report stated that a paparazzi had spotted Janhvi leaving Kartik’s building. Allegedly, both Janhvi and Kartik found out that photographers were waiting outside and so Kartik stepped out to happily get clicked by paps, while Janhvi exited the scene via a back entrance.

While it is difficult to verify the claims made by the report, even if the actors were hanging out, it could have been because of work. Another separate angle also remains which involves productions pushing its lead actors to act as if in love to promote their upcoming movie. The great chemistry shown by Janhvi and Kartik could very well be a marketing stunt.

Dostana 2 is also going to feature actor Lakshya in his Bollywood debut. The film was initially set for a 2020 release but plans had to be postponed in view of the pandemic. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is the sequel to the superhit movie Dostana that starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. It is being directed by Collin D'Cunha.

Earlier Johar had said that the upcoming movie will treat homosexuality with sensitivity. He added that “the representation (of homosexuality will be) accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it”.