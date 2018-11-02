Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
Drashti Dhami has not quit because of the online flak that she has been receiving for playing the ‘other woman’ in the show.
Drashti Dhami with co-actors Abhinav Shukla and Shakti Arora. (Image: Instagram/Drashti Dhami)
Sharing a series of photos with Shakti, Aditi and the rest of the show’s crew, she wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram on Wednesday, announcing her departure from the show.
“And this journey of Nandini on “Silsila” come to an end today....It’s been short but one helluva of a journey.....I still remember the outdoor shoot in Goa like it happened yesterday to working with new co stars who are my friends today...actually very very good friends & to the sheer hard work I put in to bring “Nandini” to life on screen...
It’s actually been a roller coaster rides which has been bumpy, but been a huge learning for me both as an actor as well as a person...I do want to thank my producers [this is my 2nd show with them] the channel, my co actors/colleague on this show and everyone associated with this show & to my fans who have been so so supportive....
Till the next acting initiative here’s Drashti signing off, till we meet again.....Adios. Lots of love (sic),” she wrote alongside.
Considering that her character Nandini just married Shakti’s Kunal after facing several adversities, Drashti’s exit was unexpected and has given rise to many speculations.
However, contradicting the popular notion that she quit because of the flak that her character has been receiving online (she plays the ‘other woman’), Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka's producer, Sunjoy Wadhwa told Spotboye that Drashti wasn’t too happy with the time leap that the show will soon have. “She was not comfortable playing a mother in the show, which will now soon have babies," Wadhwa said.
Interestingly, Drashti quit Wadhwa’s previous show Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani in 2016 for the same reason. “I was not ready to play mother on screen. Hence the production house and I amicably decided to end the character (Gayatri)," she had told media then.
Adding that the time leap couldn’t have been avoided, Wadhwa said, "The leap was always a part of the story. Changing the story was not advisable."
But he has no hard feelings against Drashti. “If I have a role in future where I want to cast Drashti, I will go to only her and nobody else. She is a very good actress, no doubt. And, we had a fantastic working relationship - not just in Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani but Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka too," he said.
