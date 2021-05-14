Here's Why Emily Blunt Turned Down Black Widow Role

Before Scarlett Johansson enthralled her audience with the role of Marvel superhero Black Widow, Emily Blunt was offered the role first. In a recent interview, Emily explained why she turned down the role.

Speaking to Howard Stern, the actress revealed that she was originally contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels which she didn’t want to do. She described that it was like a heartbreak for because she took such pride in the decisions that she makes, and they mean so much to her and the films that she does.

The actress clarified that she did not consider playing a superhero beneath her. Emily mentioned that she loves Iron Man and when she was offered Black Widow, she was obsessed with the movie. Emily also mentioned that she wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. and it would have been amazing but she was not sure if superhero movies were for her. Emily told Howard, “They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.”

However, that does not mean that Emily is not interested in action movies. The actress worked with Tom Cruise in the 2014 action movie The Edge of Tomorrow. Emily will be next seen in husband John Krasinsky’s directorial A Quiet Place II. The action thriller is a sequel to the 2018 movie A Quiet Place in which John and Emily played a couple with three children who are running away from an unknown monster who gets triggered by sound.

Meanwhile, Marvel Cinematic Universe will be coming out with its fourth phase of superhero movies which also includes Black Widow movie. This would be the first standalone movie of the Marvel superhero who fans know died in Avengers Endgame in 2019.

Scarlett Johansson will be reprising the role of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanova who goes back to her family. The movie is slated to release on July 9 and will also star David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

