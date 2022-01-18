Here's Why Fans Believe Kim Kardashian's Recent Hot Bikini Snap Was Captured by Rumored Boyfriend Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has been in the news for his hot romance with Kim Kardashian, and most recently, the SKIMS founder shared a sultry swimsuit photo from her trip to the Bahamas, with fans claiming Pete Davidson was behind the camera. On Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMS owner posted three stunning photos, and followers quickly noticed a mysterious shadow of a man holding an iPhone appearing on the sand.

“The shadow is Pete we all agree, right?” a user questioned, while another joked, “Me zooming in to see if that is Pete.” Someone else quipped, “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.”

Others, of course, praised the reality star’s exquisite cream-colored bikini and incredible figure. There was no scarcity of fire emojis in the comments section.

Kardashian and Davidson, on the other hand, have been romantically involved since October 2021, and despite living across the country (she in Los Angeles, he in New York), the couple continues to make an effort to see each other, including a pre-holiday meeting in Staten Island where they had a romantic dinner and a movie date.

According to US Weekly, the couple vacationed in the Bahamas with friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared a few photos from her sun-soaked vacation, she has yet to share one with her new love.

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson follows after her divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the couple’s four children. They have been married for six years. West, for his part, has been dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.