Here's Why Fans Think Samantha Akkineni's Raji Could Be Related to Moosa in Family Man 2

Ever since the first season of The Family Man ended, fans have been wondering whether Neeraj Madhav’s character of the ISIS terrorist Moosa Rahman aka Al-Qatil is alive. In the finale episode of season one, it was indicated that Moosa was dead after he succumbed to a middle-of-the-road fight with his protege, Sajid. However, earlier this year, the makers left fans guessing after they dropped a BTS video of Moosa returning to the sets of the web series and freaking out JK Talpade aka Sharib Hashmi. The caption of the clip read, “Is Moosa back?" with a skeptical emoticon.

The fans’ curiosity reached its peak when the trailer of the second season released a few weeks ago. The new season will see Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the web series. Apart from Manoj, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi will reprise their roles. Soon after the trailer released, fans began speculating if Srikant’s new nemesis Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamilian, could be the main thread running across both the seasons and related to season one’s antagonist Moosa, who left for Syria from Kasaragod, Kerala to join ISIS to avenge the death of his family at the hands of fundamentalists.

Some fans wondered if Raji could be Moosa’s sister or cousin. Even though Moosa’s sister was never introduced in season one, he did make a mention of her to nurse Mary, revealing that she was killed in the 2002 Godhra riots. Sharing a screenshot from the Family Man 2 trailer, a fan suggested Moosa was perhaps trained in the same camp as Raji, even as Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) is heard informing TASC officials in the trailer: “Our intel suggests there is an unexpected coalition between ISI and rebels." This could mean that plan B of Mission Zulfiqar failed and this could be their second attack, the fan further suggested. For the uninitiated, Mission Zulfiqar was Moosa Rahman’s plan to spread toxic gas in New Delhi that would kill everyone in the city in 2 hours. But the season one finale episode ended on a cliffhanger and the viewers never got to know if Moosa succeeded in his mission.

Additionally, when a fan asked Manoj Bajpayee on Twitter if both the seasons of The Family Man connected, the actor gave a vague response about waiting to find out more.

Meanwhile, the show has been facing controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils. There have been calls for the boycott of the series in Tamil Nadu, with IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj writing a letter to the Centre over the show’s depiction of Eelam Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner". Thangaraj, in his letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, claimed the show “intentionally undermined" the historical struggle of the Eelam Tamils.

“Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign," he said.

Samantha Akkineni made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ which released in 2010. She rose to prominence with films like Baana Kaathadi, Moscowin Kavery, and Brindavanam among others, and later went on to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses down South with superhits including Theri, 24, Mersal, Rangasthalam, and Mahanati. She won further critical acclaim for her roles in Super Deluxe, Majili, Oh! Baby, and Jaanu.

