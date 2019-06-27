Here's Why Fans Won't See Falcon's First Look as Captain America in Spider Man-Far From Home

Iron Man and Black Widow were not the only Avengers lost by the end of Avengers: Endgame. While Thor decided to join the Guardians and discover the dark corners of the Universe, Steve Rogers aka Captain America decided to spend some time with Peggy Carter in the past. Upon his return as an old man, he passes his shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, hinting at the new phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Picking up right after the events of Endgame, Marvel will introduce a world post the war with its upcoming film Spider-Man: From From Home, led by Tom Holland.

With Spider-Man at the forefront, Far From Home is first standalone movie after Endgame, where the web-superhero will solely have to save the world from the unknown dangers. Soon after the film was announced, there were speculations that the film might introduce Falcon as the new Captain America.

The filmmakers recently revealed that the film almost had a cameo of Sam Wilson as Captain. However, they later rejected the idea. Talking to Comicbook, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and creative executive Eric Carroll, said, "We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter's arced, and he's sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favour."

"But we also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he'd have to step up and do it himself," he added. In the trailers, Peter Parker requests Nick Fury to take help from other superheroes like Thor, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel, among others, but he rejects it.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. Directed by Jon Watts, the film will also show how Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man is dealing with the death of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

