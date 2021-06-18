Here’s why hearing ‘Kali kali Ankhen’ makes Shilpa Shetty go green with jealousy

Come what may, but make sure you’re never caught crooning the song “Yeh kali kali ankhen” near Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty! The reason? Shilpa says that this song makes her green-eyed with jealousy.

The yesteryear actress is a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer 4” which airs on Sony TV. Recently, two of the show’s contestants Neerja and Bhavna performed on the aforementioned song in the show. Their performances took Shilpa down the memory lane.

The song, originally from the 1993 movie Baazigar, was picturised on lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Shilpa, who played Kajol’s sister in the movie, wanted to be a part of the song, but the song went to Kajol. According to Shilpa, she got extremely jealous when her desire was left unfulfilled. Although there was another popular song “Kitabein Bohot Si” which featured her and Shah Rukh, Shilpa said that she had a special feeling for Kali Kali Ankhen since it was a dance number and Shilpa is an ardent danseuse.

Not getting to perform on that song is a lifetime, regret, said the actress on the show.

However, singer Kumar Sanu came to her rescue on the show. Sanu, who was a guest judge for that particular episode of Super Dancer, also happens to be the singer of the original song. Sanu got up on the stage to sing the song, and Shilpa danced along to the tunes, in what only seemed to be a kind of wish fulfilment for the times gone by.

Singer Kumar Sanu also seems to have an emotional attachment to the song. Music director Anu Malik composed the score, with whom Sanu would often have minor disagreements regarding various components of the musical number. However, Sanu also admitted that at one point of time, Anu Malik had gifted the industry with one hit song after another.

Baazigar, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was Shilpa’s debut movie in Bollywood. In the film, she had a smaller role of Kajol’s elder sister, who was murdered by Shah Rukh’s on-screen avatar. The actress, who turned 46 recently, will next be seen in Hungama 2.

