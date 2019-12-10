Hina Khan and Her Father Take Dig at Rising Onion Prices, Watch Hilarious Video
While onion prices in India continue to skyrocket, Hina Khan shared a video of her dad hiding a bucket full. Check it out below.
Image: Hina Khan (L) and her father
Hina Khan, one of the most popular faces of Indian television, is very active on social media. With regular posts about her life, she keeps her fans and followers hooked to her Instagram profile. And now, in a rather hilarious video, Hina has shared why her father has been hiding onions.
Unless you are living under a rock, you must be aware of the soaring prices of onions in the country. The cost of a kilo of this everyday kitchen ingredient has gone up to Rs 200 in some parts. So, in this time when there is a dire need to safeguard onions, Hina shared a video of her dad hiding a bucket full of onion.
View this post on Instagram
#HinaKhan 's #dad jokes about the rising price of onions, and asks her to hide it in the locker . . . Follow @timesofindiatv for exclusive stories and updates . . . #hinakhanfans #hinakhanlooks #HinaKhan #hinakhanlovers #hinakhanfather #hinagymouting #onions #onionpricehike
On the work front, Hina has recently shared a glimpse of her upcoming music single ‘Raanjhana’ alongside Priyank Sharma. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the 18-second teaser has created a stir on Instagram. The full song will release on December 12.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a small glimpse of the musical love story #Raanjhana ... full song out on 12th Dec @priyanksharmaaa . . Repost @zeemusiccompany with @get_repost ・・・ Join us in a melodious journey of love by @arijitsingh featuring @realhinakhan and @priyanksharmaaa. Presenting #Raanjhana COMING SOON @rahulswish1820 @nishant.yadav.351 @firoz.a.khan @kamalchandra999 @asadmusic
View this post on Instagram
A beautiful tale is coming soon your way. This winter season, get ready to fall in love once again... #Raanjhana sung by one of my favourite singer @arijitsingh Teaser out soon... @priyanksharmaaa . . . . . . @zeemusiccompany @kamalchandra999 @rahulswish1820 @aakanshawish1820 @nishant.yadav.351 @raqueeb_lyrics_official
With her debut as the perfect housewife in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai, Hina earned nationwide fame. And today, the 32-year-old actress has already been signed up for two films—her first project was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, and for her second film Hacked, director Vikram Bhatt has signed her for the lead role.
-
