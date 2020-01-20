Take the pledge to vote

Here's Why Imtiaz Ali Made New Love Aaj Kal After 10 Years with Same Title

The new Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, explores two love stories set in different time periods.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 20, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Here's Why Imtiaz Ali Made New Love Aaj Kal After 10 Years with Same Title
The new Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, explores two love stories set in different time periods.

Director Imtiaz Ali hinted that there’s a possibility more Love Aaj Kal sequels could be on their way. Following the release of Love Aaj Kal's trailer, Imtiaz has shared that he has plans to turn it into a full-fledged franchise.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie, which features Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new film also explores two love stories set in different time periods. The follow-up, which also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma, is set in 1990 and 2020.

“I feel this is franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after ten years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way," Imtiaz said, while interacting with the media at the film's trailer launch.

“If we think we can maybe take it ahead in the future after a few years, if the process of the relationship (has evolved) and if there is something new to tell, a new story, then we will try to say it,” Imtiaz added.

Imtiaz, who is known for making critically-acclaimed romance dramas such as Jab We Met, Rockstar and Tamasha, believes that the definition of love has changed a lot in recent years.

“The relationship that now happens is different from what it used to be. So Love Aaj Kal comes. Things are fast moving. But the reason why a boy and girl come together hasn’t changed,” he said.

Talking about that good storytelling is his topmost priority, Imtiaz added, “I come from a place where my tastes are common. What you call commercial, I don’t have to work towards it, it is there within me. I am here to tell a good story."

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.


