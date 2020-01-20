Here's Why Imtiaz Ali Made New Love Aaj Kal After 10 Years with Same Title

Director Imtiaz Ali hinted that there’s a possibility more Love Aaj Kal sequels could be on their way. Following the release of Love Aaj Kal's trailer, Imtiaz has shared that he has plans to turn it into a full-fledged franchise.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is a follow-up to Imtiaz’s 2009 movie, which features Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The new film also explores two love stories set in different time periods. The follow-up, which also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma, is set in 1990 and 2020.

“I feel this is franchisable idea. I have made two films with the same title because after ten years, the basis on which I made the earlier film has changed. I am getting the opportunity to say it in a newer way," Imtiaz said, while interacting with the media at the film's trailer launch.

“If we think we can maybe take it ahead in the future after a few years, if the process of the relationship (has evolved) and if there is something new to tell, a new story, then we will try to say it,” Imtiaz added.

Imtiaz, who is known for making critically-acclaimed romance dramas such as Jab We Met, Rockstar and Tamasha, believes that the definition of love has changed a lot in recent years.

“The relationship that now happens is different from what it used to be. So Love Aaj Kal comes. Things are fast moving. But the reason why a boy and girl come together hasn’t changed,” he said.

Talking about that good storytelling is his topmost priority, Imtiaz added, “I come from a place where my tastes are common. What you call commercial, I don’t have to work towards it, it is there within me. I am here to tell a good story."

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to hit theatres on February 14.

