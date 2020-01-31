Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's Why Jameela Jamil Turned Down Partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Jameela Jamil turned down an invitation to party with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, so she could smuggle steaks out of an A-list bash.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's Why Jameela Jamil Turned Down Partying with Leonardo DiCaprio
Jameela Jamil arrives at the 'The Good Place' FYC Event on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil turned down an invitation to party with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, so she could smuggle steaks out of an A-list bash.

She said the drama happened at her "first big Hollywood party" three years ago, when she found herself rubbing shoulders with "absolute A-list stars" like Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jamil quickly felt way out of her depth and she hit the buffet area in an effort to avoid the heavyweights.

"I'm walking around on my own trying to find people to talk to, starting conversations with these A-listers who are looking at me like I'm just a very over-confident cleaner. And no one wants to talk to me, so after a while, I find myself lurking around the buffet area," Jamil said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"The food is incredible at these things, and no one eats the food... So I had a bite of steak, it was incredible and I was like, 'No one else is eating this, I should take some of this home with me,' and so I take a plate and I pile a steak on, and I'm like, 'I could take, like, 10 more of these,' so I pile 10 giant steaks onto a plate. I have Gwyneth Paltrow in front of me. She turns around and looks at me, and I was like, 'Atkins (diet).' And she was like, 'Cool.' And I grabbed a cloth napkin, I put it over the plate, flipped it, bundled all the steaks up, they start bleeding."

At that moment she bumped into Matthew Bellamy, who invited her to another party.

"We know each other from England...He stops me and is like, 'Hey, I just got here. I'm about to go to this party Leonardo DiCaprio is having in a hotel room. Do you want to come?' " she said.

Jamil added: "I did, I wanted to go, but I was like, 'I've just been through so much to get these steaks.' I had tears in my eyes. I was like, 'I just have to go home.' And so I took these bleeding steaks home and I ate them by myself."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram