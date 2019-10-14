Here's Why 'Joker' Joaquin Phoenix Killed Robert De Niro in the Climax Scene
Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix revealed their plans about the climax scene in 'Joker' and why they changed it.
image of Robert Di Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, courtesy of instagram
It has been almost two weeks since the release of Joker but the controversies and discussion surrounding the film have still not died down. Film director Todd Phillips recently confirmed that young Bruce Wayne swinging down a pole when Arthur Fleck visits his house is a nod to the 1960s Batman television series where the adult Bruce Wayne would swing down a pole to enter the Batcave.
Now, Phillips and Phoenix have revealed the hidden details of the controversial talk show scene in Joker that took place towards the end of the film and kick-started a riot which eventually led to the Wayne family murders.
Todd Phillips in an interview with Collider revealed that Arthur Fleck actually planned to kill himself on live television before changing his mind. He said, "It sends a message out there in a way, as f**ked up as it is. If you watch the movie, you do get the feeling like..you get the feeling he is going to kill himself on TV, that that’s where it’s headed. And Arthur changes his mind at the moment. He was going to do that, if you ask me, and then he sort of changes his mind."
Phoenix also addressed the scene and said, "It’s also that particular personality type. It’s somebody that is seeking recognition and all of these personality types are suicidal, and yet they want their death to mean something. He has that part in his journal, where he says, ‘I hope my death makes more sense than my life.’ So we’d remember talking early on about the sequence in which somebody wants to take their own life, but they want the biggest audience possible because in some ways they feel like that will fulfill the feeling that they need, this need for recognition."
Joker is currently running in theaters and has crossed USD 540 million dollars worldwide against a budget of USD 70 million dollars. The film has been a hit with the audience despite certain negative reviews regarding its display of violence.
