Here's Why Kajol and Family would Lock Themselves in 4 Different Rooms During Lockdown

Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to start the year 2021 with a bang as her upcoming film Tribhanga will be releasing this Friday on Netflix. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane and will also feature Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in lead roles. Kajol, who is known for her witty answers and outspoken nature, recently opened up about spending lockdown with her family.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kajol revealed that it was a very concentrated period for her as a mother as she had to attend school with her son Yug to make sure that he was present in his class.

The actress also added that as a family it was also an interesting period for them. Kajol wittily added that by the end of the lockdown she was thankful that she has four bedrooms in their house as all four of them used to lock themselves into separate rooms to get some me-time.

“Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like.. to get that space from each other,” Kajol was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Tanvi and Renuka also shared their experience of having quarantine time with their family. Tanvi said that the real task was to keep her kids busy. However, Renuka revealed that she usually spends a lot of time with her kids but this was the first time that her husband got to spend this much time with the kids.