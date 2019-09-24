Here's Why Kangana Ranaut Refused to Work in Saand Ki Aankh

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is known for her notorious comments on actors and filmmakers every now and then. In a new post, Rangoli has slammed the makers of Saand Ki Aankh, justifying why Kangana Ranaut rejected the offer to play a role in the movie.

The conversation started when a Twitter user pointed on how the movie Saand Ki Aankh is doing disservice to both the Shooter Dadis, by roping in young actors like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, instead of actresses who are above 40 and could have played the role well.

Rangoli retweeted the comment, writing, “…It’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism. Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight ageism and sexism in Bollywood.”

Dear Nikhil it’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood...(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

She continued in another tweet, “Even today Kangana feel Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses??”

(contd)...Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

She added, “When I call these people sasta, I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff... very sad...”

(contd)...I am not talking about creative poverty or lack of aesthetics which is at full display, it’s the lack of value system and cheap ways of making money out of feminism by doing anti femininity stuff ... very sad 😔... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Earlier, Neena Gupta also tweeted about the issue, writing, “I was just thinking about this. Hamari umar ke role toh kam se kam humse kara lo bhai (At least let us do the roles of our age).”

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Rangoli replied to her comment, saying how Kangana advocated for her to play a role in the movie.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.