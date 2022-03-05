Here’s Why Kannada Actress Shreya Anchan Says ‘Can’t Keep Calm’

Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan, who played an on-screen couple in the Tamil show Thirumanam, fell in love with each other and got married last year in November.

Shreya Anchan played the role of Janani Santhosh in Thirumanam while Sidhu Sid played the role of Santhosh, Janani’s husband.

Sidhu and Shreya never shy away from updating their fans on their lives. The latest update from the lives of this adorable co-stars turned real-life couple is the marriage of Shreya Anchan’s sister, Priya Anchan.

Shreya posted a photo with her sister and wrote, “Can’t keep calm because my sister is getting Married @priyaanchan15."

Recently, Sidhu Sid also became the proud owner of a brand-new luxury vehicle. The actor brought home a top-of-the-line MG car worth Rs 23 lakh.

Shreya Anchan was overjoyed to share the news with friends and family. Shreya shared a photo of the pair posing in front of their flashy new car. “Welcome Home #beast," Shreya captioned the photo.

Advertisement

Sidhu Sid entered the television industry through the famous dance reality show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva. He is currently playing the lead role in the serial Raja Rani 2 opposite Aaliya Manasa. Raja Rani 2 is a sequel to Raja Rani. Sidhu Sid plays the role of Saravanan in Raja Rani 2. While Aaliya Manasa plays the role of Sandhya Saravanan.

Shreya made her acting debut in 2017 with the Kannada film Chathurbhuja. She went on to star in a number of films, including Jai Tulunadu, Barsa, Ondu Motteya Kathe, Kabuliwala and Golmaal. Through Aramane, she made her Kannada television debut in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.