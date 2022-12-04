Here's Why Kanye West Blamed Kim Kardashian for Cheating On Him With Chris Paul

American rapper Kanye West recently hit the headlines when he made cheating allegations against his ex-wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder was blamed by the Yeezy founder for having an extramarital affair with a professional basketball player - Chris Paul. However, it turns out these were false allegations. If a source of Page Six is to be believed, “Kim Kardashian was not “caught” cheating with Chris Paul. The source debunked Kanye West’s claim in his latest Twitter tirade.

The source also quoted the reason behind Kanye blaming Kim for cheating on him and said that it was to redirect everyone’s attention from his ‘crazy antics.’

“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” an insider says, referencing the disgraced rapper’s anti-Semitic ‘Infowars’ interview Thursday.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others,” the source continues, accusing West of “deflecti[ing] his own awful behaviour” with attempts to “abuse and s***-shame” his ex-wife.

“She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children,” the insider adds.

Previously, the 45-year-old rapper took to Twitter for a wild rant on Thursday night before his account was suspended again due to “incitement to violence.”

Moments before his social media profile was deactivated, West wrote, “Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim. Goodnight.”

The tweet included a photo of Paul, an NBA player who has been married to Jada Crawley since 2011.

Check out Kanye West’s tweet here:

The athlete, who shares son Christopher and daughter Camryn with his partner, has not addressed the allegation yet.

When West previously accused Kardashian of cheating on him with Mill — who denied the accusation — he later apologised. At the time, the Grammy winner asked the reality star to “forgive” him via Twitter, adding, “I know I hurt you. … Thank you for always being there for me.”

Speaking of Kim and Kanye’s relationship timeline, Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years in February 2021. The exes were declared legally single in March of the following year, and their divorce was settled on Monday.

Their marriage officially came to an end after months of anti-Semitic language from West, which had him temporarily banned from Twitter and Instagram in October, condemned by waves of celebrities and cut from numerous business partnerships.

On Thursday, West made headlines for telling Alex Jones that he likes Adolf Hitler and sees “good things” in Nazis. Not only this, but the rapper went on to post a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential run he announced last month, which included a swastika.

West was subsequently pulled from the platform.

