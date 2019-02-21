English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Kapil Sharma Decided to Quit Drinking
Addressing alcoholism, Kapil Sharma opened up about his own struggle with his past drinking habit.
(Image: AFP)
A lot was said and written about Kapil Sharma and his alleged struggle with alcoholism. The actor-comedian was out of work for almost a year after his show The Kapil Sharma Show was cancelled in September 2017 after he reportedly failed to show up for shoots.
It was also reported that under the influence of alcohol Kapil misbehaved with his co-actor Sunil Grover. Their fallout was one of the most talked about subject on the Internet, post which Kapil was assumed to be in rehab for a while.
However, things have far better now. Kapil's show is back on television, and he's actively promoting anti-drug movement. In a recent Drug Free India event at Chandigarh, the actor addressed his struggle with alcoholism.
"Kapil spoke about how he was consumed by the bottle. He recalled seeing his mother break down. That’s when he decided to kick the habit,” DNA quoted source as saying.
On the same event, he also talked about social media outrage against Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Fans demanded Sidhu's expulsion from The Kapil Sharma Show.
As a response to this he told media, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy with his prior commitments due to which Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us. These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution."
Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who is believed to have replaced Sidhu as the special guest on the show, also denied replacing Sidhu permanently and said that she has only shot for two episodes of the show.
