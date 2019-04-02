Kapil Sharma on Ali Asgar: Want to Block Him, Don't Know Why He Left

Kapil Sharma, along with Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, became household names after their stints in Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma.But following 2017’s much publicised mid-air brawl between Kapil and Sunil Grover, a number of The Kapil Sharma Show actors left the show. Ali Asgar was one of them, however, the actor joined Sharma back in the current season.Talking to Arbaaz Khan on his chat show Pinch, Kapil said that he wants to block Ali. In a teaser clip shared by Arbaaz, the actor-comedian can be seen saying, “Ali bhai ko mai block karna chahunga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aya wo gae kyu? (I want to block Ali bhai as I did not understand why he left?)”Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show but that did not hamper his relationship with Kapil. Previously he had stated, "I was his well-wisher, I am his well-wisher and will always be his well-wisher. I have learnt a lot from him. I wish him a speedy recovery and wish he comes back with a bang,"Recently, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show kick-started another controversy after Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama suicide created an uproar on social media. Soon after, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.