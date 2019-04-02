English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kapil Sharma on Ali Asgar: Want to Block Him, Don't Know Why He Left
Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar shared a cordial relationship even after Sharma was accused of bad behaviour by many fellow actors.
The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2
Loading...
Kapil Sharma, along with Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda, became household names after their stints in Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma.
But following 2017’s much publicised mid-air brawl between Kapil and Sunil Grover, a number of The Kapil Sharma Show actors left the show. Ali Asgar was one of them, however, the actor joined Sharma back in the current season.
Talking to Arbaaz Khan on his chat show Pinch, Kapil said that he wants to block Ali. In a teaser clip shared by Arbaaz, the actor-comedian can be seen saying, “Ali bhai ko mai block karna chahunga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aya wo gae kyu? (I want to block Ali bhai as I did not understand why he left?)”
Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show but that did not hamper his relationship with Kapil. Previously he had stated, "I was his well-wisher, I am his well-wisher and will always be his well-wisher. I have learnt a lot from him. I wish him a speedy recovery and wish he comes back with a bang,"
Recently, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show kick-started another controversy after Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama suicide created an uproar on social media. Soon after, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.
But following 2017’s much publicised mid-air brawl between Kapil and Sunil Grover, a number of The Kapil Sharma Show actors left the show. Ali Asgar was one of them, however, the actor joined Sharma back in the current season.
Talking to Arbaaz Khan on his chat show Pinch, Kapil said that he wants to block Ali. In a teaser clip shared by Arbaaz, the actor-comedian can be seen saying, “Ali bhai ko mai block karna chahunga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aya wo gae kyu? (I want to block Ali bhai as I did not understand why he left?)”
Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show but that did not hamper his relationship with Kapil. Previously he had stated, "I was his well-wisher, I am his well-wisher and will always be his well-wisher. I have learnt a lot from him. I wish him a speedy recovery and wish he comes back with a bang,"
Recently, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show kick-started another controversy after Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments on Pulwama suicide created an uproar on social media. Soon after, he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh on the show.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- Watch the Vibrant Avengers Endgame Indian Anthem Composed by AR Rahman Here
- Facebook is Limiting Fake News in India Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is How
- Woman Gives Birth To her Own Granddaughter at Age 61
- Kapil Sharma on Ali Asgar: Want to Block Him, Don't Know Why He Left
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results