Here's Why Karan Johar Might Just Date 'Instagram'

Karan Johar is not only popular for his directorial skills and for being a true fashionista of Bollywood, but also for his sassy and witty comments and observations. He has the innate ability to make his audience cry through his films and make them laugh with his witty remarks. The Instagram timeline of the director-producer is an all-time favorite. You will not only witness some incredible style statements on his timeline, but also how wonderfully he plays with words.

The recent Instagram stories of Karan on ‘dating’ will leave you in splits. Keeping his witty style intact, the director wrote that he might just date the photo and video-sharing platform. He went a step ahead and gave a reason for the same. He wrote about how accommodating the app is when it comes to choices.

Karan wrote, “I think I will just date Instagram. No other partner will allow me to like, block, unfollow and then follow again!”

Before this post, Karan had shared a snap with Ranveer Singh on his Instagram stories. The two had donned a white outfit with funky goggles. Both of them looked dapper and all-cool. Sharing the click, Karan had captioned it, “Rocky uska name (His name is Rocky).”

For the unknown, after backing several projects under Dharma Productions and Dharma 2.0, Karan is getting back on the director's chair. Through a video, which he shared on Twitter, Karan informed that he is getting back on creating some eternal love stories.

This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family. pic.twitter.com/5XE6ebtnNJ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 5, 2021

His next directorial outing at the box office is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer and Alia Bhatt who will essay the titular roles. There are high expectations from the film, as the star-director has given Bollywood some evergreen hits in the form of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, DDLJ, and Kal Ho Na Ho.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here