Here's Why Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Haven't Sent Out Invites to Their Rumoured Wedding Yet

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hitting the headlines every day for their rumoured upcoming wedding. It is being said that they are all set to tie the knot in December this year. Details about the wedding venue and Katrina’s trousseau for the occasion have all been discussed in various reports, and with each passing day, fans are hoping that there is truth in these rumours.

There is no official confirmation from the actors yet, and no invitations have been sent out yet. A close friend of the rumoured couple told IndiaToday.in, on condition of anonymity, that Katrina is quite upset with the news of the wedding leaking in the media, and so no invitations have been sent yet. The actress has always been very guarded about her personal life and this important event becoming public before her announcement has upset her.

“They are playing it very causal and keeping it hush-hush. Katrina just smiles or acts like she doesn’t know what you are talking about when asked about the wedding," the friend said.

Amid speculations that they are taking the next step in their alleged romantic relationship, Vicky and Katrina were snapped attending film producer Aarti Shetty’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Although both Katrina and Vicky arrived in separate vehicles, they were clicked in their respective cars at the same place. Katrina wore a pink saree with a golden blouse for the occasion, while Vicky looked dashing in a dark blue kurta. The two smiled at the camera from inside their vehicles.

A recent report published in India Today also revealed how Vicky popped the big question to Katrina about marriage. The Sardar Udham actor reportedly ordered dark chocolate brownies for the Sooryavanshi actress. In true filmi style, Vicky then visited Katrina and handed over the box to her just like any other box. Katrina wasn’t obviously aware of what’s inside. She was reportedly left stumped when she opened it to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?"

