Here's Why Katrina Kaif Opted Out of Remo D'Souza's Film Starring Varun Dhawan

It came as a shocker when it was announced that Katrina Kaif opted out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film with Varun Dhawan in the lead role.Katrina had to leave the project due to her hectic schedule for Salman Khan starrer Bharat. On Saturday, Katrina's official spokesperson shared the news with the media."Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read the statement.Touted to be India's biggest dance film, the film also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva along with Dance India Dance fame Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.Currently, Katrina drives her undivided attention to her upcoming film "Bharat". The actress had joined the ambitious project opposite Salman Khan after Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit just 10 days before the shoot commenced.Directed Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.The film produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.Last she was seen in recently released film, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In the film, Katrina plays a popular actress name Babita Kumari who battles alcoholism.