English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Katrina Kaif Opted Out of Remo D'Souza's Film Starring Varun Dhawan
It came as a shocker when it was announced that Katrina Kaif opted out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film with Varun Dhawan in the lead role.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
It came as a shocker when it was announced that Katrina Kaif opted out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film with Varun Dhawan in the lead role.
Katrina had to leave the project due to her hectic schedule for Salman Khan starrer Bharat. On Saturday, Katrina's official spokesperson shared the news with the media.
"Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read the statement.
Touted to be India's biggest dance film, the film also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva along with Dance India Dance fame Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.
Currently, Katrina drives her undivided attention to her upcoming film "Bharat". The actress had joined the ambitious project opposite Salman Khan after Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit just 10 days before the shoot commenced.
Directed Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
The film produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
Last she was seen in recently released film, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In the film, Katrina plays a popular actress name Babita Kumari who battles alcoholism.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Katrina had to leave the project due to her hectic schedule for Salman Khan starrer Bharat. On Saturday, Katrina's official spokesperson shared the news with the media.
"Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best," read the statement.
Touted to be India's biggest dance film, the film also stars choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva along with Dance India Dance fame Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.
Currently, Katrina drives her undivided attention to her upcoming film "Bharat". The actress had joined the ambitious project opposite Salman Khan after Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit just 10 days before the shoot commenced.
Directed Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
The film produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
Last she was seen in recently released film, Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In the film, Katrina plays a popular actress name Babita Kumari who battles alcoholism.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results