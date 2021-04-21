Here’s Why Kriti Sanon Carries This Book Along Wherever She Goes

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from Arunachal Pradesh after wrapping her upcoming flick titled Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. Recently, the actress had announced wrapping up Bhediya through a picture and heartfelt note that was posted on social media.

She talked about how her friendship with Varun has come a long way from Dilwale to Bhedia, and expressed how she will miss the actor and her film’s crew, ‘Wolfpack’.

As Kriti was papped at the airport, she was seen smartly dressed up in white pants and bralette and a beige oversized blazer over it. But what caught netizens’ attention was a book that she held in her hand. Looking at the book, The Forest of Enchantments, it seems the actress has geared up for her next venture, Adipurush. As the book delineates the Ramayana from Sita’s point of view, looks like the actress has started preparing for her role of Goddess Sita in the same movie.

The big-budget Adipurush, a historical mythological drama, is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It will be helmed by Om Raut under the banner T-series. This 3D film will be shot in both Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously.

Besides Adipurush, the actress will collaborate with Tiger Shroff for the movie Ganapath: Part 1, action-thriller Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, comedy-drama Luka Chuppi 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and Farzi with Shahid Kapoor.

Coming back to her upcoming release Bhediya, she has posted several photos and videos capturing the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh and her shooting days under the hashtag #ArunachalTravelDiaries. She made some goofy videos with co-star Varun.

In this one, she has captured the scenic beauty of the place Ziro, with people waving and the crew standing around a huge bonfire at night.

With this one, she announced the schedule wrap of her movie and mentioned how blessed they are to complete the shooting amid the pandemic.

