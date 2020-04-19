Here's Why Kriti Sanon Fans Call Her 'Chubby Sanon'

Actress Kriti Sanon recently wrapped Mimi, a film about a young surrogate mother, for which she had to gain about 15 kgs. The actress was recently asked by a fan to retain her new look, which amused Kriti.

In a video, Kriti Sanon read out the comment in which her fan asked her to retain the "15kgs plus look." To this, Kriti said, “I have gotten this comment a lot. It’s really funny that my fans have started calling me chubby Sanon. It’s too funny. It’s really cute and I like the nickname also.”

However, the actress explained that she would not be able to do so and joked that she won't be able to perform songs like Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree.

Another fan asked Kriti about her experience of gaining weight for the film, in a short span of time. “It was something that actually my whole team thought I won’t be able to do. My body type is such that my metabolism is high,” she said.

“Initial target was 10 kilos and when I gained about 7, they realised that I am tall and it doesn’t show as much. That’s when my director Laxman (Utekar) sir told me that I think you will have to gain weight to 15 for it to show on your face and on the screen,” she further added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

