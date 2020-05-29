MOVIES

Here's Why Laughter Queen Bharti Singh Put Her Family Plans on Hold

"I can’t plan a baby in such tension," says comedy queen Bharti Singh about failed family planning with Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2020 due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Renowned comedian Bharti Singh married her longtime boyfriend and popular writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3, 2017. The happily married couple were all set to expand their family by bringing in another member. However, given the present situation due to COVID-19, the two have decided to put their plans on hold.

In an interview to Tellychakkar, Bharti revealed that she and Haarsh had decided to have a child by 2020 and expand their family. But the plans seem to have gone off the list for another year as the world struggles to fight the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Well, I want to become a mother. In fact, Haarsh and I had planned to go family way in 2020. Socha toh tha ki 2020 mai 20-20 khel lu (I thought of playing 20-20 in the year 2020),” the comedian admitted in the interview.

She went on to reveal that she and Harsh had decided not to take a chance during the present scenario. “I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups,” she added.

The comedian is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and is busy entertaining her audience these days on reality show Entertainer No 1. She is also hosting Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

