Here’s Why Mahesh Babu’s Fans Are Tensed Ahead of Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s fans have been eagerly waiting for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata for a very long time. Their wait is finally over since the makers have announced the release date of the film. The film will be released in theatres on May 12. While the fans are excited about the release of the movie they are also a bit tensed. The reason is that May does not seem to be a very lucky month in Mahesh Babu’s career.

Some of his films, which were released in the month of May earlier, have not done well at the box office. Hence, the fans do not really prefer May for the release of a film. One such example is the movie Brahmotsavam, which released on 20 May 2016, and became a disaster. Also Mahesh and Amisha Patel’s film Nani, which released in May 2004, did not do well at the box office.

However, the fans still have high hopes for this movie. The reason is that Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi too got released in May, 2019 and it was a success. Though all this might just sound like a superstition to many but fortunately or unfortunately people do believe in them.

In the film industry as well a number of actors follow certain rules and rituals so that their films become a big hit. Films are made with the investment of crores of rupees and hence people in the industry end up believing in some superstitions. Let’s hope that Sarkaru Vaari Paata becomes a great success opposite to the apprehensions of the fans.

