Here's Why Malaika Arora Took up Cooking

Malaika Arora says she started cooking because of her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika will be seen on the fourth episode of “Star Vs Food". She cooks her all-time favourite comfort food, Malabar fish curry, for her close ones including sister Amrita Arora, and friends Preeta Sukhtankar and Sarvesh Shashi.

On entering the kitchen, Chef Prateek Sadhu asks her how she planned to cook in the kitchen in stilettos.

Malaika replied: “If I had a choice, I would sleep in stilettos. I have already thought two steps ahead of you, I am a mom, so I am always well prepared. So, I have come with comfy shoes and I am fully prepared."

She added: “I really look forward to days like this because it has all my passion in it, which is spending time with my near and dear ones, my dear friends, cooking, learning something that I don’t know, meeting new people, raiding a kitchen."

On how often she cooks, Malaika said: “Whenever I get the time. My son loves it actually, he likes. I actually started cooking because of him."

“He once came back from school and he told me, ‘mumma, all the other parents cook such yummy stuff and you don’t know to cook, actually that was one of my challenges that I took up when I said, you know what, I will show you and I can do this! So, I cook for him pretty often," she said on the show, which airs on Discovery+.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here