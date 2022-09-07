Here's Why Mani Ratnam Refused To Cast Rajinikanth In Ponniyin Selvan

Did you know that Rajinikanth wanted to be a part of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan but refused his proposal? At the trailer and audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were invited as the chief guests. The star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and director Mani Ratnam were also present at the event in Chennai. At the event, Kamal Haasan disclosed that he wanted to be the one to make the movie. This prompted Rajinikanth to share his secret as well. He revealed that he wanted to make a guest appearance in the movie, but Mani Ratnam did not agree.

Rajinikanth shared that when he went to the filmmaker and asked him to give him a special guest appearance in the movie and said he can even do a specific look, Mani Ratnam rejected the idea. The director said, “Do you want me to get bashed by your fans?”. Rajinikanth said that anybody would have readily agreed to accept his proposal, but Mani Ratnam did not.

Rajinikanth revealed that when he first read the story he had an image in his head that who would play which character. He said he imagined Kamal as Arunmozhi Varman and late actress Sridevi as Kundavai. In the movie, Jayam Ravi is playing the role of Arunmozhi Varman and the role of Kunavai is played by Trisha Krishnan. The south megastar further added, “In a magazine, J Jayalalithaa had said Rajinikanth would be suitable for Vanthiyathevan. I was so happy. That’s when I took the book to read. I went to Kalki’s house and fell at his feet.” He deduced that Ponniyin Selvan is not about Arunmozhi Varnam but about Nandini and said, “No one can see such characters these days.”

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming historical epic drama directed by Mani Ratnam starring many big names like Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha and Jayam Ravi. It is adapted from a book written by Kalki of the same name. The movie will release in theatres on 30 September this year.

