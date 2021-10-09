Here's Why Marathi Diva Tejaswini Pandit Apologised To Her Fans This Navratri

Popular Marathi actor Tejaswini Pandit recently submitted an apology letter via her Instagram account for not being able to share her photos this year on the occasion of Navratri with her fans.

In her Instagram post, the actor wrote, “Hello! How are you? Happy Navratri to all!! First of all, thank you from the bottom of my heart and apologies too!! Thank you for the trust you have shown that, like in the past 3 years, every year I share special photos, messages on the occasion of Navratri."

“But apologies for not making it possible this year. Two days ago, I received numerous messages from you and somewhere it was pleasing to me, I am honoured that you have recorded my artwork in today’s changing world," she concluded.

Stating the reason for her absence, she wrote, “But still this year I haven’t come up with any concept. Of course, there are many reasons for this and the most important reason is my innovation. Coming soon with quality artwork from my production house and trust me it’s not at all an easy task. It is said that nothing should be done half-heartedly, and it is not for fun viewers. And that’s why I decided to stop this year. But remember this is not a full stop, it’s a half stop… and half-stop adds more meaning to the next sentence.”

Further being thankful to her fans, followers, and co-workers, she wrote: “Then next year I will come in front of you with even more powerful ideas offering body, mind, money. And even if you didn’t get my concept this year, many of my fans, followers, and co-workers have kept the torch of inspiration burning and I’m so happy for that. Thank you again and again, sorry again!!! and firm belief that yes, we will meet next year. God bless. Tejaswini.”

Tejaswini, who plays the role of Sindhutai in ‘Me Sindhutai Sapkaal’, has acted in many Marathi films. She is also known as a designer and illustrator. Tejaswini runs Tejadnya, a clothing brand jointly with Abhidnya Bhave.

She is the daughter of famous veteran actor Jyoti Chandekar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.