Here's Why Marisol Nichols is Leaving Riverdale

Popular TV series Riverdale will see two big exits in coming days. Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols are all set to bid adieu to Riverdale, currently at the end of its fourth season.



While Ulrich played the role of Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) dad, Nichols is Veronica's (Camila Mendes) mom.

After much speculation about Nichols’ exit, the actress took to Instagram to reveal the reasons for her decision. The 46-year-old actress said she is looking forward to exploring new opportunities now.

“I am incredible grateful for my time on Riverdale, my second family. These are friendships that go beyond set life. Portraying Hermione Lodge was a joy, and working with this cast was an honor, truly.”

Nichols has played Veronica’s mother ever since the show first started in 2017. The show makers had announced earlier this year that Riverdale will be renewed for its fifth season. Meanwhile, show maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has wished both Ulrich and Nichols good luck for their future projects. “I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for their incredible work on the show these last four years, and we all wish them well on their future endeavors,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

The show is currently at the end of season 4. The makers have teased Jughead’s death several times this season, keeping the fans intrigued about the plot.