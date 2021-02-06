Here's Why Mira Kapoor Thinks She Would Have Smashed Shahid Kapoor's Hands

Shahid Kapoor just saved his hands from getting smashed by wife Mira Kapoor. In a series of Instagram stories, Mira informed that she has just had a wisdom tooth extraction. The pain made her two deliveries feel like a breeze.

Husband Shahid was by her side on both occasions, and Mira says his hands almost got fractured from her holding on to them during the deliveries. But this time she missed his presence, and joked that his hands would have surely gotten smashed during her tooth extraction.

The caption on Mira's first photo read, "Had a wisdom tooth extraction today. Made labour pain seem like a yoga stretch. Pictured here wonky and woozy and the only window where I could manage a smile."

"Also, majorly missing Shahid Kapoor, whose hands almost had multiple fractures during the two deliveries. They would have been smashed this time," she wrote for her second picture.

Mira Rajput and Shahid are parents to daughter Misha (born in August 2016) and little son Zain, whom they welcomed on September 5, 2018.

Mira often cracks up her followers with funny captions to her photos. A couple of weeks ago she posted a photo with the caption, "Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira."

She recently talked about her pregnancies with her kids Misha and Zain. She said that she had the full support of Shahid and both their families who helped her throughout the journey.

Talking to Zoom TV, Mira said, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."