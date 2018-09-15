Here’s Why Mira Rajput is Asking Fans Not to Send Gifts for Son Zain

Recently, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, welcomed their second child, Zain. As the news broke on the internet, wishes and gifts for the newborn starting landing at their house in Mumbai.Mira took to Instagram and thanked everyone. Adding to it, she urged the fans to send the gifts to someone else who's more in need. She wrote, “Thank you to all those who have sent some beautiful gifts for Zain. We are so fortunate and extremely grateful for all we have, but there are families and babies who are much more in need. Please send your products/gifts to those in need instead and make another baby’s world a happier place.”Image Courtesy: Mira Rajput/ InstagramOn the other hand, Shahid is trying his best to maintain a balance between his family and promoting his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.Shahid, apparently, had to skip some promotional events due to his daughter Misha's health. The reports stated that Shahid's little one was down with high fever and that the actor had been sacrificing his sleep to ensure she has a speedy recovery.Later, the Padmaavat actor confirmed the same on Twitter. He wrote, "The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just 9 days to go for 'Batti Gul meter chalu' to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon."He will next be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu that releases on September 21.