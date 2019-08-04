Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Here's Why Naomi Watts Has 'Fears' About Starring in Game Of Thrones Prequel

The actor, who is set to headline the much-anticipated prequel of the epic fantasy show, said her brother, photographer Ben Watts egged her on to watch it.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's Why Naomi Watts Has 'Fears' About Starring in Game Of Thrones Prequel
Image: Instagram/Naomi Watts
Loading...

Naomi Watts says she had not seen Game of Thrones before she gave a nod to starring in its spin-off, but finished the HBO series in three months after she was "hooked" to it.

The actor, who is set to headline the much-anticipated prequel of the epic fantasy show, said her brother, photographer Ben Watts egged her on to watch it.

"I didn't start watching until I was approached about this job. But my brother, who is heavily into it, told me, 'Under no circumstances are you going to turn this down'," Watts told Net-A-Porter's PorterEdit magazine.

She added that as soon as she started watching GOT, she "was in - hook, line and sinker".

The 50-year-old actor said she now has a better understanding of the show's fandom and has an idea on how important her stint in the spin-off could have on her career.

"I still have fears about that. I don't really know what to prepare for," she added.

According to HBO, the new show will be set thousands of years before the events of "GOT".

It will chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, the official logline of the show read.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram