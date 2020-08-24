Here's Why Neha Mehta aka 'Anjali Bhabhi' of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quit Show

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has brought in a new set of challenges for the makers of long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that two important actors, namely Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Sodhi, and Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi, of the show have decided to move on. Now, it is confirmed that they have indeed quit.

Makers have even searched for Gurucharan's replacement in the show. Actor Balvinder Singh Suri will play the new Roshan, and he has already started the shoot. Reportedly, Gurucharan is quitting because of family issues.

Meanwhile, is surprising that Neha has also moved on from TMKOC. A report has claimed that she has bagged another show and did not shoot for new episodes post lockdown. Search is on for an actress who can replace Neha on the comedy show.

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers.

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Meanwhile, there is no surety of Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben's return to the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian TV and has been running for 12 years now. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.