Here's Why Nick Jonas Reacted Surprised on Receiving Gino the German from Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been winning hearts on social media ever since the couple started dating and then tied the knot in December 2018. Nickyanka recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary but before that Priyanka surprised Nick when she gifted him a puppy, a German Shepherd.

Priyanka had planned a big surprise for Nick as she woke him up in the morning with an adorable German Shepherd puppy that the latter had no inkling of. Priyanka brought home the puppy and even posted pics and videos from the time she surprised Nick in his bedroom. Nick seemed so overwhelmed and happy on receiving the gift that he could not even understand it at first. But then, Priyanka made him realise that its his gift ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple has named the puppy Gino and he has an Instagram account as well. Counting, Diana, Nickyanka now own two puppies.

While it is obvious for a person to react overwhelmed upon receiving a gift of such nature, Nick, in an interview revealed why he panicked over seeing Gino when Priyanka brought him over to their place for the big surprise.

He told a website (via) that the shock, "wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door."

He added, "Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that."

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick have announced that they will be jointly producing a TV series based on their Sangeet ceremony for Amazon.

