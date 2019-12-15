Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's Why Nick Jonas Reacted Surprised on Receiving Gino the German from Priyanka Chopra

Recently, Nickyanka welcomed home a new member to their family--Gino, the German Shepherd. In an interview, Nick explained why he panicked upon seeing the puppy in his bedroom.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Here's Why Nick Jonas Reacted Surprised on Receiving Gino the German from Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Gino

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been winning hearts on social media ever since the couple started dating and then tied the knot in December 2018. Nickyanka recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary but before that Priyanka surprised Nick when she gifted him a puppy, a German Shepherd.

A man and his pup. @ginothegerman

Priyanka had planned a big surprise for Nick as she woke him up in the morning with an adorable German Shepherd puppy that the latter had no inkling of. Priyanka brought home the puppy and even posted pics and videos from the time she surprised Nick in his bedroom. Nick seemed so overwhelmed and happy on receiving the gift that he could not even understand it at first. But then, Priyanka made him realise that its his gift ahead of their first wedding anniversary. The couple has named the puppy Gino and he has an Instagram account as well. Counting, Diana, Nickyanka now own two puppies.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Welcome New Family Member Ahead of Marriage Anniversary

While it is obvious for a person to react overwhelmed upon receiving a gift of such nature, Nick, in an interview revealed why he panicked over seeing Gino when Priyanka brought him over to their place for the big surprise.

He told a website (via) that the shock, "wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door."

He added, "Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that."

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick have announced that they will be jointly producing a TV series based on their Sangeet ceremony for Amazon.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Create Series Inspired By Their Own Sangeet for Amazon

