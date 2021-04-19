Here's Why Nikki Tamboli Won't Date Jaan Kumar Sanu

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were liked by audience for their love-hate relationship on the show. While Jaan confessed to liking Nikki on the relaity show, the latter did not show romantic inclination towards him citing his weak personality.

Now, in an interaction, Nikki once again stressed that she is not dating Jaan and spelled out the reason for the same. She shared, “See, he is the sweetest guy I have ever seen, but he is not my type. I like someone who has a strong personality, who speaks boldly and makes people uncomfortable sometimes.”

“No doubt he is very sweet but, according to me, he is not that strong personality who will take a stand for me, himself or maybe his friends. Because I have never seen that part of him in Bigg Boss. He may be a strong personality in his eyes but I have never seen that, so we are good as friends only,” she added as per a report.

After exiting BB house, Jaan had shared that he is keen on joining the Bengali music industry. He is the son of Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu.

