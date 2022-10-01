Here’s Why Ponniyin Selvan’s Release Date Holds a Special Place in Trisha’s Heart

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan 1 became one of the biggest openers of this year by reportedly minting Rs 80 crore at the box office on its opening day. Trisha Krishnan plays the role of Kundavai, the princess of the Chola Empire, in this epic drama. The period action drama hit the big screen worldwide yesterday (September 30). Did you know that the date holds a special place in Trisha’s heart?

Trisha’s love for September 30 dates back to her modelling days. On September 30, 1999, she won the Miss Chennai beauty pageant. In 2020, the Petta actress shared a post on Instagram to reveal the same. Along with sharing a picture of herself from the pageant, she wrote, “30/09/1999 The day my life changed.” She ended her caption with the hashtag “#MissChennai1999.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Now, after 23 years, Trisha Krishnan’s highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in theatres on September 30. The caption of Trisha’s Instagram post from 2020 stands true to date. The success of Ponniyin Selvan 1 is sure to open more opportunities for her. After Ponniyin Selvan 1, Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in Ram: Part One, directed by Jeethu Joseph. She also has many other projects in the pipeline like Sathuranga Vettai 2, The Road and Ponniyin Selvan 2, to name a few.

Top showsha video

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been received well by audiences and critics alike. The film opened to a strong start at the box office, owing to favourable reviews and years of anticipation. The movie not only had a phenomenal opening in India but also in other foreign countries.

The Mani Ratnam magnum opus period drama has seen “the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022”, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. In Tamil Nadu, the movie reportedly collected Rs 25.86 crore, outperforming SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here