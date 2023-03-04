Hindi film industry has created many legendary actors, but for the fans of legendary singer and actor Abhas Kumar Ganguly, popularly known as Kishore Kumar, there would be anyone in the industry to match his sense of humour and acting skills. He was a lively person who had a brilliant sense of humour. The much revered singer could crack several jokes at the drop of a hat but there were some instances when these jokes didn’t go down well with several renowned celebrities. Once such an incident happened between Pran and Kishore Kumar. While filming a fight scene for MV Raman directed 1955 film Pehli Jhalak, Pran was so irritated with Kishore’s non-serious nature that he punched him. Pran had revealed more about this incident in an interview.

As stated by Pran, Kishore would burst out laughing instead of feigning an injury whenever he used to punch him in the fight scene. Due to this problem, the fight scene couldn’t be shot successfully despite 12 to 14 retakes. Director MV Raman was in a fix on how this scene will be completed. After thinking for some time, he came up with an idea. He asked Pran to actually punch Kishore this time so he could be caught unawares and it could generate a more realistic effect. And yes, it worked brilliantly and the director got the reaction he was waiting for despite shooting the scene many times. Pehli Jhalak was a hit and cine buffs remember the remarkable acting prowess of Kishore, Pran and other actors associated with this film. Kishore’s lively act was appreciated and loved by the viewers.

Despite a humorous nature, Kishore faced immense grief and sadness in his personal life. He was a recluse and remained that for the rest of his life as well. There were a lot of reasons for this on a personal and professional front. His marriage with Bengali singer and actress Ruma Guha Thakurta didn’t end on a good note. He failed to experience marital bliss with the rest of his wives as well until Leena Chandavarkar stepped into his life. When sad tidings finished on personal front, he faced problems professionally. He had denied the order to sing for Indira Gandhi’s 20-point plan during the Emergency. Due to this, his songs were banned by then Information and Broadcasting Minister VC Shukla on All India Radio.

