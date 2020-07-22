Here's Why Priyadarshan is Compelled to Shoot Hungama 2 Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak had spelled loss in crores of rupees for the entertainment industry across the globe. Now, as shooting resumes on film and TV sets with maximum precautions, new rules too have been put in place so that the impact of the deadly virus spread may be curtailed to a minimum.

While Bollywood filmmakers still chalk out a solid road map to begin filming again, we hear that veteran director Priyadarshan is compelled to shoot his upcoming comedy flick Hungama 2 sooner than later. Priyadarshan may recommence shooting with the cast and crew as soon as mid-September. The ace director with cast and crew started filming in December last year.

The reason that forces the director to resume work on Hungama 2 is continuity of child actors in the movie. The film stars four child actors in the age group of 8 to 11 and with time passing, they are also growing in height and undergoing other physical changes fast. The concern over maintaining continuity of child actors is so much so that the movie may go on the floors as early as September 15, reports mid-day.com.

"While the physical changes that have happened in the past four months will not make a huge difference on screen, it will be difficult (to retain continuity) if we have to wait for some more months. Fortunately, only a song has to be shot with them," Priyadarshan said.

Hungama 2 marks the comeback of Priyadarshan to Bollywood after seven years. Hungama 2 is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2003 laughter riot Hungama, which had actors Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in key roles.

The sequel stars Paresh Rawal with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mezaan Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav and Pranitha Subhash.