Here's Why Rahul Vaidya Turned Down Top TV Show Post Bigg Boss 14
1-MIN READ

Here's Why Rahul Vaidya Turned Down Top TV Show Post Bigg Boss 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had taken voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house as he was missing his parents, become first runner-up.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had taken voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house as he was missing his parents, become first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya in a recent interview said that he was offered a leading TV show. However, the singer turned it down.

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya in a recent interview said that he was offered a leading TV show post the controversial reality show, where he emerged as the first runner-up.

However, the singer said that he turned it down. In an interview with Times Of India, Rahul said, “I was offered a top TV show after Bigg Boss 14. I won’t like to give its name because I turned down that offer so makes little sense talking about it. I don’t have anything against TV shows. It’s just that I can’t see myself doing the 12 hour shift of a TV serial."

The singer also refuted rumours that he is doing a film with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said, “I am a huge fan of Kareena. But this rumour was quite bizarre. It started after the director uploaded two back to back stories on his social media, one where I was doing that commercial and the other when he was doing another project with her."

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had taken voluntary exit on the faux finale day. However, he had re-entered the house and had reached top 2. Rubina Dilaik was the winner of the season.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:April 08, 2021, 12:26 IST