Here's Why Rahul Vaidya's Girlfriend Disha Parmar Will Not Enter Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been in news ever since the singer confirmed their relationship on Bigg Boss 14 and proposed the actress on the national television in the reality show. While fans have been curiously waiting to see the couple together on the screen, it seems they'll be disappointed.

In a recent tweet, Disha said that she won't be coming to the show to support Rahul because that will put pressure on him and make his game weak. She was responding to a fan on Twitter who had requested her to go inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

“@disha11parmar it’s time to put your personal preference aside and go in the house to support #RahulVaidya. Especially since he was targeted so much in the past two days! Your entrance will give him the much needed boost/motivation. So I really hope you go in the #BB14 house,” the fan tweeted.

“It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then,” read Disha's response.

In Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya has been in headlines for his animosity with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik. On multiple occasions, he has repeatedly said that he does not like the television actress. But him associating with her in some way or the other has kept him in the news. It seems Rahul fights with Rubina only to stay in the viewers' mind. From day one to day 100, Rahul has mainly managed to stay in the news thanks to his fights with Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla. The trouble is no one is keeping the scores anymore. It's become predictable.