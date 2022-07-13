Here’s Why Rajinikanth Fans Celebrating July 13 as Thalaivar Reborn Day

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was shooting for Rana in 2011, suddenly fell ill and was admitted to a hospital. He was first admitted to Isabella Hospital in Chennai and then to Ramachandra Hospital. In May, he was moved to a hospital in Singapore to receive better treatment in nephropathy, a condition which affects kidney function.

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on July 13, 2011 after recovering from illness and it was quite an emotional day for his fans and family members. Since then his fans have been commemorating this day with heartfelt messages for the superstar for more than a decade as Thalaivar Reborn Day.

It was not just his family, who got disturbed by his illness in 2011, but the whole nation. To mark that happy day that Thalaiva returned back home, fans pour all their love and sentiments on social media platforms on this day every year.

“This day remains extremely special & emotional for all Thalaivar

fans. I remember being so glad and immensely grateful to God on his return. No

amount of words can sum up how I & all of us felt that day! It’s been 11

years now,” tweeted Riaz K Ahmed, a known public relations professional

in Tamil film industry.

Last year, Soundarya, Rajinikanth’s daughter, penned down her

emotions with a heartwarming note for her father. She wrote, “A day we

will forever remember, the day we returned with Appa to Chennai after his

medical treatment in Singapore #13.7.11, 8 years ago. You are truly god’s child

Appa. To all those hearts, who prayed and continue to pray for my father and my

family, THANK YOU.”

Along with this she also added a one-minute video of the superstar’s homecoming from Singapore.

