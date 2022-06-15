Here’s Why Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela Don’t Have Kids

Today, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have completed 10 years of their marriage. The two first met through a common friend and fell in love. Every now and then, there are rumours that Upasana is pregnant, but she has always refuted these rumours and has made her stance clear.

During many interviews and social media interactions, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has stated that she doesn’t want to have kids right now. She was once quoted as saying, “That’s my personal life. I draw a line as to what I talk about. I do get a lot of comments but with all the social media exposure I have become thick skinned. I don’t feel I need to answer this question. You people will anyway twist my answer and sensationalise it. I don’t care about what you think.”

During the same time, Ram Charan also clarified that, “As a son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years”.

The couple has five pets and they are often seen posting photos and videos of them playing with their pets.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela got married on June 14, 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. She is an Indian businesswoman and the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Life. While Ram Charan is busy with his films, Upasana is often seen attending events and talking about her business ideas.

Ram Charan and Upasana are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi. Next, he will be seen in RC16 with Kiara Advani. The title of the film is yet to be announced.

