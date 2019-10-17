Take the pledge to vote

Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Manali Schedule for Brahmastra is Crucial for the Film

'Brahmastra's' Manali schedule has been reported to play an important role in the screenplay. As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor's character in the film will have his origin story set in the city.

October 17, 2019
Here's Why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Manali Schedule for Brahmastra is Crucial for the Film
Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been gaining a lot of traction among fans. This is not only because of the cast but the content the film promises to offer. It has come to light that the film's protagonists Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have travelled to Manali to resume work on the next schedule of the film.

The two were in Manali shooting for the film earlier this year but had to put a pause to it after Alia Bhatt suffered from a stomach sickness.

The film has been shot in numerous locations around the world. A source close to the project speaking to Mumbai Mirror about the Manali schedule revealed, "Ranbir, Alia and the entire cast will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day shoot. Every location carries Shiva’s (RK’s character) story forward. Manali, too, plays an important role in the screenplay."

The source added, "All the locations in India that feature in the story reference the central characters. During the Manali schedule, the story of Shiva’s origin and self-discovery will be traced."

Brahmastra was earlier revealed to be the first installment of a trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. The film is slated for a Summer 2020 release.

