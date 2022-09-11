Here’s Why Ranbir Kapoor Urged Fans Not to Post Brahmastra Spoilers On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has set the box office on fire, quite literally. The film’s first-day collection has sent the cash registers ringing and it doesn’t seem like stopping any soon. Amid this, Ranbir Kapoor has made a special request to his fans who are watching the film in theatres. The Wake Up Sid actor has urged his fans to not share Brahmastra spoilers on social media.

The reason for this request by the actor – Ranbir said that he wants the audience to experience Brahmastra in theatres without getting any spoilers beforehand. Brahmastra Part One-Shiva was released in theatres worldwide on September 9. Prior to that, lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji attended a special screening where they watched the film with their fans and also interacted with them.

At the screening, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star also requested the audience to avoid revealing spoilers about Brahmastra on social media before it is released in theatres and others are also able to watch it. A small clip from the screening surfaced on the internet which featured Ranbir standing with a mic in front of the screen while Brahmastra credits ran on it.

Amid cheers from the fans, Ranbir said, “So just one request. Jo bhi thode bahot spoilers hain is film ke (whatever spoilers are there in this film), please try not to put them on social media. Because you know the audience who has not seen it would like to experience it.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RanbirKapoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RanbirKapoor</a> request to all the fans not to post spoilers who watching <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brahmastra?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Brahmastra</a> today <a href=”https://t.co/PIle9WtW2I”>pic.twitter.com/PIle9WtW2I</a></p>— k🚬 (@itsKabir16) <a href=”https://twitter.com/itsKabir16/status/1567939077105930240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 8, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Soon after the teaser of the film was released, fans started guessing the hidden details about the film. They were even able to successfully identify Shah Rukh Khan in his cameo role as Vanarastra. And ever since Brahmastra hit the theatres, more clips from the film have surfaced on social media, spilling the details about the multi-starrer movie.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers. News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra reads: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work.”

