Here's Why Ranveer Singh Will Never Play a ‘Dark & Deep’ Role Like Alauddin Khilji Again

It’s been over a year since Padmaavat released, but Ranveer Singh's performance as the menacing Alauddin Khilji is still fresh in people's minds. Sanjay Leela Bhansali got the best out of the actor, who stole the show despite playing a despicable character.Before the release of Padmaavat, Ranveer had openly talked about how difficult it was for him to get into the skin of Khilji. He had locked himself for 21 days at his Goregaon house and isolated himself and went into a ‘dark place’ to prepare for the role.Ahead of the release of Gully Boy, the actor was quizzed if he is ready to play a role as dark and menacing as Khilji again, and Ranveer said, “Probably not. Not anytime soon, not on the periphery. I can’t go back there.""Touchwood, I am very blessed that right now, I am going through a very good time. I am very happy and happily married. I am being showered with love and affection from my wife. I am in a very warm and fuzzy, happy space in life,” Ranveer informed Bollywood Hungama.The actor said that he will take some time before he delivers any Khilji-like performance in his career, or maybe never do such a role again. “To be honest, when Khilji was offered to me, I was happy even then. But I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole. Now, I am not prepared to do that again because having done that before, I know how deep and dark it is. I don’t want to do that? Not anytime soon and hopefully never. I will do this mercy on myself and not go down that path again,” Ranveer said.Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was mired in controversies, but the film was received well after its release. After Padmaavat, Ranveer again had a blockbuster release in Simmba, which was a full on masala entertainer.He will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranveer already has Kabir Khan’s ’83 in the pipeline, a based on the Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup win.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.