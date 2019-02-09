English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Ranveer Singh Will Never Play a ‘Dark & Deep’ Role Like Alauddin Khilji Again
Ranveer Singh, who married Deepika Padukone a few months ago, said he is in a warm, fuzzy space in life after marriage and wouldn't want to go back to the dark and disturbing world of Alauddin Khilji.
Ranveer Singh, who married Deepika Padukone a few months ago, said he is in a warm, fuzzy space in life after marriage and wouldn't want to go back to the dark and disturbing world of Alauddin Khilji.
Loading...
It’s been over a year since Padmaavat released, but Ranveer Singh's performance as the menacing Alauddin Khilji is still fresh in people's minds. Sanjay Leela Bhansali got the best out of the actor, who stole the show despite playing a despicable character.
Before the release of Padmaavat, Ranveer had openly talked about how difficult it was for him to get into the skin of Khilji. He had locked himself for 21 days at his Goregaon house and isolated himself and went into a ‘dark place’ to prepare for the role.
Ahead of the release of Gully Boy, the actor was quizzed if he is ready to play a role as dark and menacing as Khilji again, and Ranveer said, “Probably not. Not anytime soon, not on the periphery. I can’t go back there."
"Touchwood, I am very blessed that right now, I am going through a very good time. I am very happy and happily married. I am being showered with love and affection from my wife. I am in a very warm and fuzzy, happy space in life,” Ranveer informed Bollywood Hungama.
The actor said that he will take some time before he delivers any Khilji-like performance in his career, or maybe never do such a role again. “To be honest, when Khilji was offered to me, I was happy even then. But I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole. Now, I am not prepared to do that again because having done that before, I know how deep and dark it is. I don’t want to do that? Not anytime soon and hopefully never. I will do this mercy on myself and not go down that path again,” Ranveer said.
Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was mired in controversies, but the film was received well after its release. After Padmaavat, Ranveer again had a blockbuster release in Simmba, which was a full on masala entertainer.
He will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranveer already has Kabir Khan’s ’83 in the pipeline, a based on the Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup win.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Before the release of Padmaavat, Ranveer had openly talked about how difficult it was for him to get into the skin of Khilji. He had locked himself for 21 days at his Goregaon house and isolated himself and went into a ‘dark place’ to prepare for the role.
Ahead of the release of Gully Boy, the actor was quizzed if he is ready to play a role as dark and menacing as Khilji again, and Ranveer said, “Probably not. Not anytime soon, not on the periphery. I can’t go back there."
"Touchwood, I am very blessed that right now, I am going through a very good time. I am very happy and happily married. I am being showered with love and affection from my wife. I am in a very warm and fuzzy, happy space in life,” Ranveer informed Bollywood Hungama.
The actor said that he will take some time before he delivers any Khilji-like performance in his career, or maybe never do such a role again. “To be honest, when Khilji was offered to me, I was happy even then. But I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole. Now, I am not prepared to do that again because having done that before, I know how deep and dark it is. I don’t want to do that? Not anytime soon and hopefully never. I will do this mercy on myself and not go down that path again,” Ranveer said.
Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was mired in controversies, but the film was received well after its release. After Padmaavat, Ranveer again had a blockbuster release in Simmba, which was a full on masala entertainer.
He will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt. Ranveer already has Kabir Khan’s ’83 in the pipeline, a based on the Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup win.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Check out the First Photos of Soundarya Rajinikanth, Vishagan Vanangamudi’s Pre-Wedding Reception
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results