Here's Why Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal May Not Get Married Soon

Actress Richa Chadha opened up about her plans to marry her actor-beau Ali Fazal. She told a daily that she is waiting for a perfect date. "We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July. It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space,” she said.

Richa has always been candid about Ali. He also accompanied Richa to her first attempt at stand up comedy in One Mic Stand, which was an Amazon Prime Video exclusive. During her performance, Richa spoke about Ali and her relationship as well. She jokingly made a reference to their religions and the difficulties it creates for them.

Richa also called her relationship “a miracle” because she believes it’s rare to find two “like-minded” people in the entertainment industry. She also said in the interview, “We never expected to end up together. It happened organically.”

The couple, who met on the sets of Fukrey, made their relationship official in 2017 when they arrived together at the Venice Film Festival for Ali’s film Victoria and Abdul.

Richa Chadha has a number of films in her kitty viz Ghoomketu, Shakeela and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

She will also be featured in the sports-drama Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The film is slated to release on January 24.

