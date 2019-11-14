Take the pledge to vote

Here’s Why Riteish Deshmukh could be the Most Interesting Character in Marjaavaan

Unlike Ek Villain, Deshmukh appears pretty confident in Marjaavaan. As an actor, he can always bring uniqueness to the table.

Soheib Ahsan | News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
Here’s Why Riteish Deshmukh could be the Most Interesting Character in Marjaavaan
Still from Marjaavaan trailer, courtesy of YouTube

Milap Zaveri is a name that the Bollywood industry is very familiar with. The scriptwriter has been in the industry for over 17 years and has had a hand in everything. From romantic comedies to thrillers, Milap Zaveri has written everything. His last directorial Satyameva Jayate was a commercial success, and now he is back with Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.

As per the trailer, the film revolves around Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria). Their romance is short-lived as Raghu, a gangster ends up locking horns with another gangster, Vishnu (Riteish Deshmukh). The trailer suggests that the rivalry between the two results in the death of Zoya.

This seems eerily similar to director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain (2014), which was written by Milap Zaveri. Even the protagonist and the antagonist of the film were played by the same duo. Ek Villain saw Guru (Sidharth Malhotra) go on a manhunt for Rakesh (Riteish Deshmukh) after the latter kills the former's love interest played by Shraddha Kapoor.

The major difference between the two films is the change of the lead actress and Riteish Deshmukh's height. In Marjaavaan, Deshmukh plays a dwarf.

And of course, he seems to be the most interesting part of Marjaavaan. The actor won numerous hearts playing the antagonist in Ek Villain.

Unlike Ek Villain, Deshmukh appears pretty confident and invulnerable this time. As an actor, he can always bring uniqueness to the table. However, these observations can only be confirmed or denied once the film hits the screens on November 15.

