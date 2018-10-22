English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s Why Saif Ali Khan Hasn’t Been Doing Films with Wife Kareena Kapoor Lately
Saif Ali Khan says he and Kareena Kapoor are open to working together in the near future, provided the script does justice to both of them.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were last seen together in Agent Vinod (2012). (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Though they have starred together in several films, including Omkara (2006), Tashan (2008) and Kurbaan (2009), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor haven’t worked together ever since they got married in 2012.
Saif says not doing a film with his wife has been a conscious choice. “When I am with Kareena on screen, I end up not performing. I become deferential and slightly boring in the frame,” he told DNA.
“I don’t compete and give enough energy. I kind of play myself, which is bad. If you know the person too well, there’s a tendency to slip into a certain comfort zone. And comfort is the enemy of cinema. Tension is what you want,” he said.
Saif says his attempts at keeping his family and career apart have also been responsible for his rejecting offers of working with Kareena. However, he has been looking at things differently for a while now.
“I’ve been saying no to working with Bebo in recent years because I’ve always ensured that there’s a clear demarcation between my personal and professional life. Now, however, the lines are blurring. With my father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) not being around and me being the de-facto head of the family, my outlook has changed,” he said.
Saif is hopeful of working with Kareena again. He said, “Bebo and I will work together in the near future, provided the script does justice to both of us. I’m a good enough actor and I’m improving. So, I might be able to actually perform something interesting with her.”
