Here's Why Salim Khan Steps Out of His House Every Day Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Days after it was reported that Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was spotted taking a walk in the morning, the veteran writer has opened up about the same.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the 84-year-old said that he is advised by his doctor to continue his morning walk amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

“I have been advised by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more,” the portal quoted Salim Khan as saying.

He further added, “I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too”.

Recently, Salman had criticised people who were not adhering to coronavirus lockdown rules and had called them jokers.

Sharing a hard-hitting video, Salman spoke about the corona warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation.

The actor is currently practising social-distancing at his Panvel farmhouse.

Follow @News18Movies for more



