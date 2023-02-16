Salman Khan is one of the much-loved stars in the industry. The actor recently left everyone amazed with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan, and now he is gearing up to set the big screen on fire with his much-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While Salman Khan will also be appearing in Tiger 3 from the famed Yash Raj spy universe, the actor was also supposed to essay an Indian spy in Ravindra Kaushik’s biopic Black Tiger, but later backed out. The reason behind it has been revealed now.

According to a source close to Bollywood Hungama, the superstar took this step since he was already a part of a spy franchise. The source explained, “Salman Khan is already doing a spy film in the Tiger franchise which will be growing from strength to strength in the years to come. He didn’t want to do another spy film, which will lead to a comparison between the two characters. Interestingly, even the legendary Indian spy, Ravindra Kaushik, had the code name Tiger, making things even more similar. Hence, after a series of discussions with his team, he let go of Black Tiger."

The source also revealed that now the said biopic will be helmed by Anurag Basu whose choice for the leading role is Salman Khan as well. It stated, “After confirming with Salman about his involvement in the project, Rajkumar Gupta didn’t renew the rights. They eventually lapsed and were acquired by Anurag Basu. The film will now be made by Anurag Basu, who also has Salman at the back of his mind."

It also added, “Anurag Basu’s vision for Ravindra Kaushik is very different from the Tiger franchise. However, he is still not 100 percent sure about the casting of Black Tiger. There is also a chance of him approaching a younger actor to play the lead role. We will have a clear picture on Black Tiger in one month."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is touted to be an action-comedy film that would also feature Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in the major roles, while Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma play supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film is slated to release on December 30.

