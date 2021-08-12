Here's Why Salman Khan is Getting Trolled for Pic with Olympic Medal Winner Mirabai Chanu

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently met with Olympic 2021 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. The actor posted a picture from their meeting on her Twitter handle on Wednesday. The picture showed Salman wearing a shawl that was gifted to the actor from Chanu. The shawl bore the symbol of Manipur’s native animal Sangai which is an endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer.

However, few netizens found the deer resembling the black buck of Rajasthan and connected it to the 1998 poaching case and Salman’s alleged involvement in it. The actor along with his co-stars from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain, were accused of hunting blackbuck or chinkara during the shooting for the film in Rajasthan. Killing of animals is considered criminal and inauspicious for the local Bishnoi community.

Since the picture was shared on the microblogging site, many netizens have seized the opportunity to convert it into memes. One of the users engaged in a hilarious pun as they commented, “nice gamcha deer.”

Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always! pic.twitter.com/KlrTU01xdv— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 11, 2021

For some, the revelation of deer on the shawl left them exclaiming, as this one user retweeted the picture with special focus on the deer print.

Another user reminded the actor that, “justice for black buck is still pending.”

In 2018 Jodhpur court had convicted Salman in the blackbuck poaching case, and had acquitted the other actors involved.

Another meme, found in the comments section of the tweet posted by Salman reimagined Sangai deer warning the actor to not even think about poaching it.

One user wondered if presenting the deer printed shawl to the actor was Chanu’s way of subtly trolling the actor, as the comment read, “Didn’t know Mirabai is also good at trolling along with weightlifting.”

Salman was sentenced to five years in jail by the Jodhpur court after his conviction, but was released on bail in April 2018.

